Historic chance for signing peace treaty between Azerbaijan, Armenia looming - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. A historic chance has emerged for signing a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during the press conference following the ninth trilateral meeting with his Turkish and Georgian counterparts in Baku, Trend reports.

"Today, along with other issues, I shared information about the post-conflict situation with Armenia, reconstruction and construction work, the return of internally displaced persons, and mine clearance.

Following the restoration of our country's territorial integrity, a historic opportunity for peace with Armenia has arisen, and Azerbaijan is taking all necessary steps to realize this goal. The international community must take positive actions to deflect Armenia from revanchist notions and promote discussions,” the minister emphasized.

According to the minister, Azerbaijan's point of view is that full compliance with the norms and principles of international law is necessary to ensure regional peace and stability.

"Azerbaijan takes systematic and consistent steps in the direction of ensuring peace," Bayramov added.

To note, the 9th trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia was held in Baku.

At the meeting, views were exchanged on issues of trilateral regional cooperation taking place in the region and the world and of mutual interest. The venue of the next meeting was determined, and the Baku Declaration was adopted.

