Politics Materials 16 March 2024 11:15 (UTC +04:00)
US President Biden congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Novruz holiday

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. President of the United States Joseph Biden has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President.

On behalf of the People of the United States, I send our warm wishes to you and the people of Azerbaijan for a peaceful, prosperous, and joyful Novruz Bayram.

As we mark this season of renewal and reflection, the United States reaffirms our enduring commitment to the partnership between our nations and to a durable and dignified peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which will promote security across the region for generations to come. In the year ahead, I look forward to working with you to advance regional connectivity and expand economic growth.

Novruz Mubarak!".

