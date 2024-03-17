I welcome much needed support Azerbaijan provides to Ukraine - NATO SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Ukraine is a Black Sea country. It's a country which is a partner of NATO, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said while making a press statements with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, Trend reports.

"NATO Allies provide support to Ukraine. I welcome the much needed support also Azerbaijan provides to Ukraine. Also when it comes to humanitarian aid, which is much needed, but more support is needed because the situation in Ukraine is extremely difficult", he noted.