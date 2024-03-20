Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation strives to promote preservation of Turkic culture - Aktoty Raimkulova (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation strives to promote preservation of Turkic culture, said the Foundation’s president Aktoty Raimkulova in her video message, as she visited UNESCO, Trend reports.

She noted that the purpose of the visit to UNESCO is to establish a working connection in a matter of heritage, cultural heritage with our organizations.

“Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, together with its member states, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye and observer state Hungary strives to promote protection, preservation of Turkic culture through supporting and funding projects, activities, some programs,” added Raimkulova.