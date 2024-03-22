Turkish President congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Novruz holiday

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

"I am pleased to convey my most sincere congratulations to Your Excellency and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Novruz, which is a symbol of the awakening of land and a celebration of the revival of nature every year.

Novruz, an ancient tradition based on centuries, ushers in days full of hope and blessings. I am sure that on this significant day, which is an important part of our common culture, our ties of friendship and brotherhood will become even stronger.

I do hope that 2024 will be a year of new opportunities and success for us all. With a desire to strengthen and develop relations between our countries and achieve our common goals together, I wish Your Excellency and all the people of Azerbaijan good health, happiness, and prosperity," reads the letter.