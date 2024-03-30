Human remains found in Azerbaijan's Khojaly (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. On March 28, the Khojaly district prosecutor's office received information about uncovering buried bone fragments and human remains during extensive restoration and reconstruction efforts near a water reservoir in the Galadarasi area of Khojaly city, which had recently been liberated from occupation, Trend reports.

Acting upon this information, experts from various institutions, including the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Health's Public Legal Entity "The Association of Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy", the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, and the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons, conducted an on-site inspection. The discovered fragments were collected for expert examination and laboratory tests, and necessary procedural actions were taken.

These investigations revealed that the human remains belong to at least three individuals. Efforts are currently ongoing to thoroughly examine the scene.

The Department of Criminalistics and Information Technologies of the Prosecutor General's Office leads the investigation. Once the search operations are completed and the relevant expertise results are determined, the public will receive further information.