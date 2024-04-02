Baku hosts "Digital criminal procedure: modern challenges and goals...... (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office has held a conference themed “Digital Criminal Procedure: Modern Challenges and Goals”, Trend reports.

The event participants included Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Cooperation with Law Enforcement Agencies of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Fuad Alasgarov, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, Head of the Legislation and Legal Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Assistant to the First Vice President of Azerbaijan Gunduz Karimov, Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva, Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov, Chairman of the Supreme Court Inam Karimov, Deputy Chief of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of Azerbaijan Allahveran Ismayilov, and Chairman of the Bar Association Anar Baghirov.

During his conference speech, Kamran Aliyev stated that digitization is happening in all spheres of society.

"However, in criminal proceedings, this is a special area, and we must conduct this process with great sensitivity and accuracy. There is a need to make certain changes to the criminal procedural legislation," he emphasized.

Fuad Alasgarov mentioned that the digitization of services provided to the population in Azerbaijan also affects law enforcement agencies.

"An electronic system has been created in law enforcement agencies, and numerous innovations are being successfully implemented," he noted.

Gunduz Karimov said that the protection of citizens' rights is of great importance.

"Digitalization ought to be considered in the creation and implementation of criminal procedures. In addition to digitizing the current criminal prosecution processes, new procedures and contemporary information technology ought to be employed.



The country's pre-trial laws are applied with particular guidance from the Prosecutor General's Office. The Prosecutor General's Office is primarily responsible for fighting digital crime," Karimov added.

Anar Baghirov, the chairman of the Bar Association, stated that court judgments regarding the appointment of attorneys at public expense are currently dispersed digitally among the relevant law firms without the need for human intervention.

"Even at the stage of pre-trial investigation, issues of representation to the suspect or accused of a list of lawyers acting in a law firm in the territory, their choice of a lawyer from this list, inviting a lawyer, etc. should be resolved through a single electronic space," he noted.

The Head of the Department of Non-Criminal Prosecution Execution of the Prosecutor General's Office, Elmir Musayev, mentioned that the presentation of a project related to "Digitalization and Electronization" became possible thanks to the support provided directly by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Musayev emphasized that the prosecutor's offices studied international experience in developing such projects.

"Since the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan is the Vice President of the International Association of Prosecutors, during the development of the project, we contacted the prosecutor's offices of other countries and inquired about their experience. The program currently being presented was written in Azerbaijan from scratch. We are pleased that the project has already been met with great sympathy. We hope that the program, tested in the Prosecutor General's Office, will be used by other investigative bodies as well. It should also be emphasized that this program is a product of Azerbaijan, and we believe it will have a successful future," he added.

The speeches followed the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the Prosecutor General's Office and the Accounts Chamber.

The document was signed by Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev and the Chairman of the Accounts Chamber, Vugar Gulmammadov.

