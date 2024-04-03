Azerbaijan, Montenegro hold another round of political consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Another round of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Montenegro was held in Podgorica on April 2, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The delegation of Azerbaijan was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the delegation of Montenegro was headed by State Secretary of the Foreign Ministry Milisav Raspopovic.

"During the consultations, representatives from both countries discussed various aspects of their bilateral cooperation across political, economic, and humanitarian spheres. Azerbaijan highlighted its ongoing strategic energy and transportation projects and emphasized the importance of collaboration within international organizations.

Of particular note was Azerbaijan's preparation for hosting the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November 2024, which was shared with the other parties during the discussions.

The meeting also delved into the post-conflict situation in the region, with Azerbaijan providing insights into its efforts to establish lasting peace, address the issue of mines in recently liberated territories, and carry out reconstruction and construction projects in those areas.

Additionally, discussions encompassed international and regional issues of mutual interest, reflecting the comprehensive nature of the political consultations.

Apart from the consultations, Rzayev engaged in business meetings with other officials of Montenegro, further strengthening bilateral ties and exploring potential avenues for cooperation," the Azerbaijani ministry said.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel