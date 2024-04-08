Western Azerbaijan community disseminates statement on EU-US-Armenia meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held a meeting in Brussels on April 5, and this controversial move is going to hurt peace and stability in the South Caucasus region, the statement of the Western Azerbaijan Community said, Trend reports.

"It is clear from the information disseminated following the meeting that the European Union and the United States have decided to provide significant financial assistance to Armenia. Of course, the information provided to the public does not reflect the full story. By providing aid to Armenia and not to Azerbaijan, the only party affected by the former conflict, the EU and the US are in a way rewarding Armenia, which has devastated Azerbaijani territories and polluted them with mines, and pushing it to launch new attacks on Azerbaijan. The EU and the US, with their financial aid to Armenia, finance a large-scale arms program implemented by this country," the statement reads.

Additionally, it was noted that despite the appeals of the Western Azerbaijan Community before the meeting, the issue of the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia was not put on the agenda of the meeting, which is an indicator of the hypocrisy of the US and EU in the issue of human rights.

"All this proves once again that this meeting served to aggravate the situation, bringing geopolitical rivalry to the South Caucasus and creating dividing lines in the region. The Western Azerbaijani community urges the EU and the US to stop the policy of double standards and steps that aggravate the situation in the region. If the EU and the US are interested in human rights and peace, they should support not Armenia, which pursues a militaristic policy, but Azerbaijan, which is suffering from the destruction and mining problems created by Armenia, and promote the return of Western Azerbaijanis to the homeland of their ancestors," the statement reads.

