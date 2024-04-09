Armenia subjects to fire Azerbaijani Army positions in Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. On April 9, starting from 16:00 to 16:50, Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the direction of Arpa settlement of Keshishkend region using small arms of various calibers subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Jahazir settlement of Sharur region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction," the Ministry of Defense said.