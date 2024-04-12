Mine explosion reported in Azerbaijan's Aghdam, followed by casualties (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. A mine explosion has occurred in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the General Prosecutor's Office, and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) said in a joint statement, Trend reports.

Casualties have been reported.

An anti-personnel mine exploded in the district's Aliaghali village area, not cleared of mines, close to the former contact line [which existed between Armenian and Azerbaijani armed forces during Armenian occupation of Aghdam district prior to the second Karabakh war].

The explosion injured the legs of Mirfattah Bagirov, born in 1965, and Khagani Teymurov, born in 1973.

The Aghdam district prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, after the second Karabakh war in 2020, 77 percent of the people who died from mine incidents in Azerbaijan were civilians. Since November 10, 2020, 351 people have been victims of landmines in the liberated areas; 65 of them lost their lives, and 288 were injured.

