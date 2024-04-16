Russia extradites another four internationally sought to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Four more internationally wanted persons have been extradited to Azerbaijan, the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

Based on the request of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, the General Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation following the requirements of the Convention of October 07, 2002 "On legal assistance and legal relations in civil, family and criminal cases", decided on extradition of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shovkatbek Mustafayev, Ilkin Rustamov, Rovshan Amirkhanli, and Nihad Salimli.

Thus, since serious suspicions of committing crimes against health by Nihad Salimli, against property by Shovkatbek Mustafayev, Ilkin Rustamov, and Rovshan Amirkhanli were revealed, it was decided to bring them as accused and to declare them on the international wanted list for evasion from investigation and concealment.

These persons were detained in the territory of the Russian Federation and brought to Azerbaijan today under special escort of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

