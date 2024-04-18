France implements policy of assimilation - New Caledonian historian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. France is implementing an assimilationist policy, New Caledonian historian Jean Yves Poedi said during a conference in Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (parliament), Trend reports.

He emphasized the challenge for colonized peoples to maintain their national identity.

"France naturally impedes this. Our primary objective is to safeguard our culture, with a particular focus on the education of children and youth," the historian said.

To note, a delegation headed by the chairwoman of the Committee on Infrastructure, Territorial Planning, Sustainable Development, Energy, Transportation, and Communication of the Congress of New Caledonia, Naisseline Omayra, as well as Azerbaijani MPs, is taking part in the conference.

