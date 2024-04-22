Armenia sets up two Azerbaijan-bordered delimitation working groups (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Two working groups have been set up under the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan by the decision of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports.

According to information, Hayk Galumyan, governor of Armenia's Tavush province, has been named as the first group's leader. Other members include administrative authorities and citizens of the Voskepar, Kirants, Baganis, and Berkaber communities. This group is set up to clarify coordinates and corresponding protocol-description, which is planned after geodetic works between settlements Baganis (Armenia) - Baganys Ayrim (Azerbaijan), Voskepar (Armenia) - Ashagy Askipara (Azerbaijan), Kirants (Armenia) – Kheyrimli (Azerbaijan), and Berkaber (Armenia) - Gyzylhajily (Azerbaijan).

The second group on security issues consists of representatives of Armenia's security bloc and will be led by the Head of the Department of the National Security Service of Armenia Davit Sanamyan.

To note, on April 19, 2024, the 8th meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the Matters of Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan took place under the chairmanship of Shahin Mustafayev, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Mher Grigoryan, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

At the initial stage of the delimitation process, the sides tentatively agreed on the passage of certain segments of the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis (RA) – Baganys Ayrim (AR), Voskepar (RA) – Ashagy Askipara (AR), Kirants (RA) – Kheyrimli (AR), and Berkaber (RA) - Gyzylhajily (AR) to bring them in line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse.

