Azerbaijan appoints judges to several courts of first instance - decree (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Judges have been appointed, and the positions of some judges in a number of first-instance courts have been changed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a relevant decree.
According to the document, taking into account the proposals of the Judicial-Legal Council, guided by the 9th and 32nd paragraphs of Article 109 of Azerbaijan's Constitution, it was resolved to:
1. appoint the following candidates to the position of judges of first instance courts in accordance with Articles 94 and 96 of the law of Azerbaijan, "On courts and judges":
For grave crimes courts:
The Grave Crimes Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
Arzuyar Karimov
Lankaran Court for Grave Crimes
Ayshan Valiyeva
For military courts:
Fuzuli Military Court
Roman Ismayilov
For administrative courts:
Ganja Administrative Court
Ruhiya Taghiyeva
Sumgayit Administrative Court
Aynur Akhundova
Shirvan Administrative Court
Rashida Guliyeva
For district courts in Baku city:
Binagadi District Court of Baku
Elnara Valiyeva
Nasimi District Court of Baku
Habiba Miriyeva
Sabunchu District Court of Baku
Samira Mammadli
Yasamal District Court of Baku
Ulkar Khalil
Aydan Orujlu
Mirsadig Seyidova
For district (city) courts:
Absheron District Court
Firuza Karimova
Beylagan District Court
Khatin Jabbarli
Barda District Court
Farman Abdullayev
Ziya Abdullayev
Bilasuvar District Court
Madina Rasulova
Jalilabad District Court
Osman Valiyev
Fuzuli District Court
Sakinakhanim Mammadli
Imishli District Court
Mahmud Orkhan
Kurdamir District Court
Rahid Mehdiyev
Gakh District Court
Taleh Karimov
Gazakh District Court
Elchin Mansurov
Lerik District Court
Yusif Zeynalov
Masalli District Court
Ellara Abbasova
Joshgun Abdullayev
Saatly District Court
Vugar Gasimov.
2. change the positions of the following judges in accordance with Article 94 and the second part of Article 97 of the law of Azerbaijan, "On courts and judges":
release Tural Alakbarov from the position of judge of the Goranboy District Court, appointing him as a judge and chairman of the Khojaly District Court;
release Elnur Huseynov from the position of judge of the Commercial Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, appointing him as a judge of the Administrative Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic;
release Emin Abdulayev from the position of judge of the Sumgayit City Court, appointing him as a judge of the Baku Administrative Court;
release Rahim Hasanov from the position of judge of the Guba District Court, appointing him as a judge of the Sumgayit Administrative Court;
release Gabil Mammadov from the position of judge of the Nakhchivan City Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, appointing him as a judge of the Commercial Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic;
release Gunay Hahsimova from the position of judge of the Garadagh District Court of Baku, appointing her as a judge of the Baku Commercial Court;
release Gamat Abilov from the position of judge of the Barda District Court, appointing him as a judge of the Garadagh District Court of Baku;
release Sevinj Guliyeva from the position of judge of the Absheron District Court, appointing her as a judge of the Yasamal District Court of Baku;
release Mubariz Mammadov from the position of judge of the Astara District Court, appointing him as a judge of the Goygol District Court;
release Ulvi Ganbarov from the position of judge of the Imishli District Court, appointing him as a judge of the Gabala District Court;
release Galib Pashayev from the position of judge of the Jalilabad District Court, appointing him as a judge of the Yevlakh District Court.
3. enforce this decree on the day of its signing.