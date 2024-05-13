Azerbaijan appoints judges to several courts of first instance - decree (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Judges have been appointed, and the positions of some judges in a number of first-instance courts have been changed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a relevant decree.

According to the document, taking into account the proposals of the Judicial-Legal Council, guided by the 9th and 32nd paragraphs of Article 109 of Azerbaijan's Constitution, it was resolved to:

1. appoint the following candidates to the position of judges of first instance courts in accordance with Articles 94 and 96 of the law of Azerbaijan, "On courts and judges":

For grave crimes courts:

The Grave Crimes Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

Arzuyar Karimov

Lankaran Court for Grave Crimes

Ayshan Valiyeva

For military courts:

Fuzuli Military Court

Roman Ismayilov

For administrative courts:

Ganja Administrative Court

Ruhiya Taghiyeva

Sumgayit Administrative Court

Aynur Akhundova

Shirvan Administrative Court

Rashida Guliyeva

For district courts in Baku city:

Binagadi District Court of Baku

Elnara Valiyeva

Nasimi District Court of Baku

Habiba Miriyeva

Sabunchu District Court of Baku

Samira Mammadli

Yasamal District Court of Baku

Ulkar Khalil

Aydan Orujlu

Mirsadig Seyidova

For district (city) courts:

Absheron District Court

Firuza Karimova

Beylagan District Court

Khatin Jabbarli

Barda District Court

Farman Abdullayev

Ziya Abdullayev

Bilasuvar District Court

Madina Rasulova

Jalilabad District Court

Osman Valiyev

Fuzuli District Court

Sakinakhanim Mammadli

Imishli District Court

Mahmud Orkhan

Kurdamir District Court

Rahid Mehdiyev

Gakh District Court

Taleh Karimov

Gazakh District Court

Elchin Mansurov

Lerik District Court

Yusif Zeynalov

Masalli District Court

Ellara Abbasova

Joshgun Abdullayev

Saatly District Court

Vugar Gasimov.

2. change the positions of the following judges in accordance with Article 94 and the second part of Article 97 of the law of Azerbaijan, "On courts and judges":

release Tural Alakbarov from the position of judge of the Goranboy District Court, appointing him as a judge and chairman of the Khojaly District Court;

release Elnur Huseynov from the position of judge of the Commercial Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, appointing him as a judge of the Administrative Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic;

release Emin Abdulayev from the position of judge of the Sumgayit City Court, appointing him as a judge of the Baku Administrative Court;

release Rahim Hasanov from the position of judge of the Guba District Court, appointing him as a judge of the Sumgayit Administrative Court;

release Gabil Mammadov from the position of judge of the Nakhchivan City Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, appointing him as a judge of the Commercial Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic;

release Gunay Hahsimova from the position of judge of the Garadagh District Court of Baku, appointing her as a judge of the Baku Commercial Court;

release Gamat Abilov from the position of judge of the Barda District Court, appointing him as a judge of the Garadagh District Court of Baku;

release Sevinj Guliyeva from the position of judge of the Absheron District Court, appointing her as a judge of the Yasamal District Court of Baku;

release Mubariz Mammadov from the position of judge of the Astara District Court, appointing him as a judge of the Goygol District Court;

release Ulvi Ganbarov from the position of judge of the Imishli District Court, appointing him as a judge of the Gabala District Court;

release Galib Pashayev from the position of judge of the Jalilabad District Court, appointing him as a judge of the Yevlakh District Court.

3. enforce this decree on the day of its signing.