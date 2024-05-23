We are counting on active participation of Tajikistan in COP29 - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. I have invited the President of Tajikistan to participate in the climate conference in November. This invitation has been accepted, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Trend reports.

“We are extensively preparing for this international event and counting on the active participation of Tajikistan. I am confident that our Tajik friends will make a great contribution to the success of this conference and the achievement of good results,” the head of state added.