President of Malta congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. President of Malta Myriam Spiteri Debono has congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Independence Day, Trend reports.

"Excellency,

On the occasion of Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the people of the Republic of Malta join me in conveying sincere greetings to Your Excellency and to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1995, our two countries have cemented a lasting friendship based on shared respect and common understanding. Notwithstanding the vast geographical distance, I am confident that the Republic of Malta and the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to uphold the strengthening of bilateral cooperation. This is even more significant as we head toward the 30th year of relations between our two nations.

Malta looks forward towards further association with Azerbaijan through regional dialogue frameworks such as the Eastern Partnership (EaP). This remains a unique structure towards closer constructive engagement between the EU and its Eastern Partners, including the Republic of Azerbaijan.

At a time when the international community is faced with significant challenges impacting the entire world, the Republic of Malta remains strongly supportive of multilateral and global solutions. As an elected member of the UN Security Council for 2023-2024, Malta remains committed to the maintenance of international peace and security to safeguard the values of multilateralism. It is therefore essential that we continue to build on our strong efforts to implement political trust and will between nations to address issues of common concern.

Above all, as the international community continues to encounter several challenges, my country believes that global challenges require global solutions.

I avail myself of this opportunity to extend my wishes for good health and serenity, as well as continued peace, progress, and prosperity to your country.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter says.