Russia eyes to open its consulate in Azerbaijan's Khankendi

Photo: Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Russia anticipates that Azerbaijan will provide assistance in the preparation for the forthcoming inauguration of the Russian Consulate General in Khankendi, said Head of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin, Trend reports.

He made this statement during a meeting with a delegation from Azerbaijan's Parliament, led by the chairman of the Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations, Samad Seyidov.

"One of our key bilateral issues is the opening of the Consulate General in Khankendi. We plan to begin preparatory work for this soon and are counting on your support," Karasin said, addressing his Azerbaijani colleagues.

He mentioned that, ideally, the Consulate General would open in 2024.

"This will help eliminate the disparity in mutual consular presence," the official added.