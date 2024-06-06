Baku hosts meeting of parliamentary secretary generals within 13th session of TURKPA (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Baku has hosted the first meeting of the Secretaries General of Parliaments within the 13th Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), Trend reports.

Head of the Civil Service and HR Department of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Farid Hajiyev stated that the 13th plenary session of the TURKPA held in Baku coincided with the historical period of the emergence of a new reality.

He highlighted that following the Second Karabakh War and local anti-terrorist measures in Azerbaijan's territory last September, the brave Azerbaijani army, led by President and victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, successfully liberated the country's lands from Armenian occupation, marking a historic victory and fully restoring territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Hajiyev pointed out that extensive construction and restoration efforts are currently underway in the formerly occupied territories, which were previously devastated by the occupying forces. It was noted that TURKPA holds significant esteem both within and beyond its member states and partners. Through productive collaboration with esteemed international organizations, TURKPA fosters global parliamentary dialogue and plays a crucial role in advancing parliamentary diplomacy.

He emphasized that the organization's numerous events, decisions, active parliamentary diplomacy efforts, and overall achievements affirm TURKPA's significant standing not only within the Turkic world but also in the broader context of international relations.

Highlighting Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 this year, Hajiyev mentioned that a parliamentary conference would be convened during this global forum, with participation from hundreds of parliamentarians representing countries worldwide.

The meeting discussed the topic "Prospects for cooperation between the heads of the Parliamentary Apparatuses within the framework of the TURKPA".

Speaking at the event, Talip Uzun, Secretary General of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Alaibek Alymbayev, Chief of Staff of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic; and Renat Aitayev, Head of the Administration of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, shared their perspectives on the topic, highlighting the significance of expanding inter-parliamentary exchange of expertise. They underscored the importance of exchanging information, organizing various exhibitions, conducting joint sports competitions, and enhancing cooperation among press services in this regard.

It was emphasized that to realize the key perspectives within the TURKPA framework, it's crucial to delineate areas of cooperation. Furthermore, negotiations and agreements for the exchange of expertise should be pursued.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel