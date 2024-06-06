Potential of Middle Corridor is very much in demand in world today - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. An informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States will be held in Shusha in a month’s time. The main topics of that meeting will be related to transport and climate, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with the speakers of parliaments of TURKPA member states, Trend reports.

"The establishment and expansion of transport links is a process closely related to the unification of the Turkic world. The opening of the Middle Corridor and the increase of cargo transportation are the key issues. All countries that are members of the Organization of Turkic States are working together here. I thought that the potential of the Middle Corridor would be very much in demand in the world today. We need to have a broad exchange of ideas on this topic and about further steps," the head of state noted.