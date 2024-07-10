Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs agree to keep working on peace agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart have agreed to keep working on peace agreement, a source in the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the source, the agreement was achieved during meeting of the foreign ministers initiated and attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of summit dedicated to the 75th anniversary of NATO.

The parties noted the progress made by Azerbaijan and Armenia towards concluding a historic peace agreement and establishing interstate relations, and agreed to continue work in this direction.

Both sides thanked the Secretary of State for holding the meeting.

