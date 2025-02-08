Azerbaijani MPs Sevil Mikayilova and Soltan Mammadov set to attend UN parliamentary hearings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. At the request of the Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, Vice President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) from Azerbaijan, MP Sevil Mikayilova, and MP Soltan Mammadov will depart for New York on February 10 to participate in the sessions of the organizing committees of the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, the 15th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament, and the parliamentary hearings at the UN, Trend reports.

The 6th World Conference's organizing committee meeting will approve the report of the previous session, and discuss the conference agenda, program, and draft declaration.

Besides, the organizing committee meeting of the 15th Summit of Women Speakers will adopt the report of the second session held last year, address organizational issues of the summit, and agree upon its preliminary program, including key topics.

The Azerbaijani MPs will also participate in parliamentary hearings at the UN Headquarters, organized jointly by the IPU and the President of the UN General Assembly, on the topic "Expanding Activities in Sustainable Development Goals: Finance, Institutions, and Policy".

The hearings, which will involve around 300 participants, including parliamentarians, consultants, and experts from more than 60 countries, will focus on ways to revitalize the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and include an exchange of views on the role of parliaments in this field.

The visit of the MPs to New York will conclude on February 16.