Heydar Aliyev Foundation receives Hamdan-ICESCO Prize for voluntary development of educational facilities in Islamic world

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, known for its large-scale projects in social welfare and education, is also among the winners of the 4th Hamdan-ICESCO Prize for Voluntary Development of Educational Facilities in the Islamic World announced by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, Trend reports.

The prize honors outstanding voluntary initiatives that support and develop educational environments in countries of the Islamic world.

The Hamdan-ICESCO Prize aims to achieve several strategic objectives, including encouraging and rewarding voluntary initiatives in education, promoting sustainable development efforts to create new and lasting educational environments, and supporting educational infrastructure in the Muslim world. These efforts contribute to improving education quality and ensuring equal access to educational opportunities.

The Prize Jury selected three outstanding institutions for their pioneering projects in developing educational facilities:

∙ Hadramawt Foundation – Human Development (Yemen): Awarded for its “Pilot High Schools” project (Models), which aims to establish and develop modern pilot high schools in Hadramawt Governorate, enhancing the region’s education quality.

∙ Heydar Aliyev Foundation (Azerbaijan): Recognized for its “Educational and Social Support Project,” which focuses on building and rehabilitating schools in multiple countries, both within and beyond the Islamic world.

∙ Moroccan Foundation for Primary Education (Morocco): Honored for its initiative to equip primary education departments in rural, semi-rural, and urban areas across the Kingdom, ensuring an integrated learning environment for children in remote regions.

This edition of the prize reinforces its commitment to encouraging voluntary initiatives that improve educational environments by recognizing innovative solutions to infrastructure challenges in the education sector. The strong participation numbers further establish the Hamdan-ICESCO Prize as one of the leading programs supporting voluntary action in education and contributing to the sustainable development of the sector across the Islamic world.