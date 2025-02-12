Azerbaijan's Baku to host 15th plenary session of Asian Parliamentary Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The 15th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) will be held in Baku from February 18 through 20 under the Azerbaijani chairmanship, Trend reports.

The session focused on the role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening multilateral cooperation in Asia, is expected to be attended by delegations from more than 30 national parliaments and international organizations, including over 10 parliamentary speakers.

Additionally, meetings of the APA's Executive Council, plenary sessions, and committees on political, economic, budgetary, and social affairs will take place as part of the event. Draft resolutions on relevant issues will be discussed, and several organizational matters will be addressed.

The session will also include bilateral meetings between participating delegations to discuss APA's current activities and future directions.

Following the session, the Baku Declaration and the final report of the APA Secretariat will be adopted.

