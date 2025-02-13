Another court hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's case to be held today

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Today, the trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, accused of torture, mercenarism, violation of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing terrorism and other crimes, will continue in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

At the last session, the final part of the indictment began to be read out. Due to its large volume, the court decided to continue the reading out during the next session.

Ruben Vardanyan is charged with committing acts under Article 100 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (planning, preparing, initiating, or waging an aggressive war), Article 107 (deportation or forcible transfer of population), Article 109 (persecution), Article 112 (unlawful deprivation of liberty in violation of international law), Article 113 (torture), Article 114 (mercenarism), Article 115 (violation of the laws and customs of war), Article 116 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during armed conflict), Article 214 (terrorism), Article 214-1 (financing of terrorism), Article 218 (establishment of a criminal organization), Article 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, or carrying of firearms, their components, ammunition, explosive substances, and devices), Article 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security), Article 278 (forceful seizure of power and its forcible retention, forceful alteration of the state's constitutional order), Article 279 (creation of armed groups and units not provided for by law), 318 (illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan).