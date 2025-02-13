Azerbaijani society preserved key values like tolerance and mutual respect for centuries - MP Soltan Mammadov (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The multicultural and ethnically diverse Azerbaijani society has managed to protect the most important values throughout the centuries; values of tolerance, mutual respect, friendship, and partnership, said Azerbaijani MP Soltan Mammadov while speaking at the meeting of the Preparatory Committee for the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), which will take place in Geneva this July, Trend reports.

"A number of issues such as cultural diversity, interreligious dialogue, climate change, migration, peace and security, post-conflict situations, tourism, and artificial intelligence to be discussed during the World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments are of great importance," he said.

Speaking about Azerbaijan's proposals for the draft IPU declaration to be adopted at the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, MP Mammadov highlighted that Azerbaijan is advocating for the inclusion of a provision on commitment to international law in the section titled "Key transitions toward peace and justice": "Respecting norms and principles of international law and UN Charter, in particular sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference into internal affairs of the states without any selectivity".

At the request of the Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, MP Soltan Mammadov and Vice President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), MP Sevil Mikayilova are in New York to attend preparatory meetings for the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, the 15th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament, and parliamentary hearings at the United Nations.

As part of their visit, the MPs will also participate in parliamentary hearings at the UN Headquarters, organized jointly by the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the President of the UN General Assembly. The discussions will focus on "Scaling Up Actions for the Sustainable Development Goals: Finance, Institutions, and Policy."

The hearings will bring together around 300 participants, including parliamentarians, advisors, and experts from more than 60 countries. They will explore ways to reinvigorate the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and discuss the role of parliaments in driving progress.

The delegation's visit to New York will conclude on February 16.