Azerbaijan, Bahrain explore ways to strengthen interstate relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has had a meeting with the Speaker of the Consultative Council of Bahrain Ali Saleh Abdullah Al-Saleh who had come to Azerbaijan to take part in the 15th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, a source in the parliament told Trend.

The successful organization of the 15th plenary session in the capital of Azerbaijan was brought up in the course of the meeting; also, they underscored the significance of cooperation within the APA frameworks. The Assembly itself was called an important platform promoting broadening cooperation amongst the Asian countries. It was stressed, besides, that the APA provided opportunities for interaction and solidification of contacts among the Member States’ legislatures. The steps taken during the Azerbaijani chairmanship to ensure the organization’s functional growth and expansion member-wise were commended as well.

Pleasure was expressed with the advancement of relations between Azerbaijan and Bahrain. It was noted that the shared religious and cultural values of our nations have a positive impact on bilateral ties and contribute to successful cooperation between the two countries in various fields. It was emphasized that Azerbaijan and Bahrain maintain constructive relations with international and regional organizations such as the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Co-operation, and the Non-Aligned Movement.

Additionally, they discussed the collaboration within international parliamentary organizations including the activities of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, established at the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan. It was remarked that this network is gradually evolving into a key platform for fostering interparliamentary engagement.

There was an exchange of views then upon issues of Azerbaijan and Bahrain’s inter-parliamentary connections. Gafarova fondly recalled her working trip to Bahrain as well as the earlier meetings with the Bahraini side. She mentioned the sound opportunities present for continued intensification of the links between the two countries’ legislative assemblies.

It was emphasized that reciprocal visits and energetic contacts could factor in this process importantly.

The meeting also had an exchange of opinions about other matters of shared interest.

