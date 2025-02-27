Crown Prince, Prime Minister of Bahrain receives Heydar Aliyev Foundation's Vice President Leyla Aliyeva (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. As part of her visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Trend reports.

The sides hailed the high-level relations between the two countries and their peoples, emphasizing the importance of expanding bilateral collaboration across various domains.

The Crown Prince praised Azerbaijan’s steady support in addressing global challenges, highlighting the country’s excellent organization of COP29. He also expressed gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva for presenting the MAMA "Mother Nature" international art project in Bahrain, describing it as a significant contribution to environmental protection. He lauded her initiatives in Azerbaijan and internationally for promoting environmental sustainability.

Discussions also covered future projects between Azerbaijan and Bahrain, including cooperation in EXPO fairs, particularly within EXPO 2025 in Japan this April. The meeting further highlighted both countries' successful hosting of Formula 1 events and explored potential collaboration in automobile sports.