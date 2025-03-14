Azerbaijani FM, ex-president of UN General Assembly debate int'l security issues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with former President of the UN General Assembly Vuk Jeremic on the sidelines of the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The parties discussed various aspects and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN, opportunities for collaboration in the fight against mine threats, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan's chairmanship at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) and cooperation with the UN in organizing this event were exemplary.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining this momentum in the future.

The minister also provided a detailed overview of Azerbaijan’s international humanitarian initiatives as a donor country, particularly in the context of assisting developing countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting them in the post-pandemic period.

Grynspan was thoroughly informed about the achievements under COP29, including the development of a new collective, quantitatively expressed climate finance goal, the agreement on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement regulating carbon markets, and several other ongoing initiatives.

The parties exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 to 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

