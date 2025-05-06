Belarusian PM visits Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industrial Park, Saryjali village (PHOTO)(Update)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 6.​ Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov and Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Turchin visited the Aghdam Industrial Park, Trend reports.

The Belarusian PM was briefed on ongoing projects at the Aghdam Industrial Park, one of the key initiatives aimed at revitalizing the region's economy and local production following the liberation of the territories

One of the flagship efforts to revitalize the economy and rebuild local industry in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam region is the Aghdam Industrial Park, established by presidential decree in May 2021. Spanning nearly 470 acres, the park is part of a broader strategy to restore territories retaken by Azerbaijan, unlock industrial potential, promote entrepreneurship, and boost employment in the manufacturing sector.

Government figures estimate total investment in the park at $148 million, with projections of more than 2,100 new jobs. Nine enterprises are currently operating at the site, with over ten more under construction.

During the visit, the Belarusian delegation donated a MAZ-5907C2-012 utility vehicle to the Azerbaijani state agency overseeing reconstruction in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts—areas heavily damaged during decades of conflict.

The delegation also toured the village of Saryjaly, which was occupied by Armenian forces on July 23, 1993, during the First Karabakh War. The village was left in ruins, with homes, schools, and public infrastructure destroyed. Following Azerbaijan’s military gains in the 2020 conflict and the signing of a Russian-brokered cease-fire, Aghdam was returned to Azerbaijani control. A mass grave discovered in Saryjali after the withdrawal remains under investigation.

Prior to the occupation, the village was home to 239 families, or roughly 1,024 residents. Located just six kilometers from the center of Aghdam, the village’s reconstruction began on October 4, 2022, under the guidance of Azerbaijan’s president. Once completed, the revamped village will accommodate 1,873 people, housed in 425 private homes spread across a site covering more than 123 hectares. The project will unfold in two phases.

A comprehensive infrastructure has been established to support the local community, including educational, economic, and social institutions. New facilities such as consumer service centers, a community club, and cultural venues have also been built. Essential utilities, including roads, electricity, water, telecommunications, and gas, have been restored. With these developments in place, the first residents have already started returning to their revitalized homes.