Azerbaijan welcomes resolutions on combating Islamophobia adopted by UN General Assembly - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Azerbaijan welcomes the resolutions on combating Islamophobia adopted by the UN General Assembly and calls for the immediate implementation of all measures envisaged in those documents, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the International Conference themed "Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas", Trend reports.

"Regrettably, Islamophobia has recently become more pronounced and systematic on a global scale. Currently, this negative trend extends beyond the borders of any single country and is observed in many parts of the world. Hostility towards Islam, hatred and intolerance against Muslims, and anti-Islamic sentiment are becoming increasingly widespread and severe.

Islamophobia manifests in various forms, including everyday racism and discrimination, hate speech, physical attacks, stigmatization in the media and on social media platforms, institutional bias, and other expressions of intolerance. Such unjust and prejudiced attitudes significantly hinder Muslims’ ability to integrate into society and to feel like full-fledged members," said President Ilham Aliyev.