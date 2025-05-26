Islamophobia significantly hinders Muslims’ ability to integrate into society - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Islamophobia manifests in various forms, including everyday racism and discrimination, hate speech, physical attacks, stigmatization in the media and on social media platforms, institutional bias, and other expressions of intolerance. Such unjust and prejudiced attitudes significantly hinder Muslims’ ability to integrate into society and to feel like full-fledged members, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the International Conference themed "Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas", Trend reports.

"In some countries that once engaged in the slave trade, pursued policies of occupation and colonialism, and committed acts of genocide - yet now present themselves as democratic countries safeguarding human rights - Islamophobia today has, in effect, become a state policy. In those countries, laws are enacted to restrict the rights and religious freedoms of Muslims, while their rights to education, housing, and employment are systematically violated - all under the guise of defending secular values," said President Ilham Aliyev.