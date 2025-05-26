OIC commends Azerbaijan's commitment to combating islamophobia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has commended Azerbaijan’s unwavering dedication to strengthening collective efforts against Islamophobia, Trend reports.

This was stated in a message from OIC Secretary-General Hussein Ibrahim Taha, delivered by his Special Representative for Islamophobia, Mehmet Paçacı, at the international conference on "Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas" in Baku.

“Azerbaijan demonstrates exemplary leadership by regularly organizing such high-level international conferences,” the message read.

Taha pointed out that gatherings like this are a wake-up call, reminding us that Islamophobia and all shades of xenophobia are simply not on the table. He pointed out that hatred and intolerance can spiral out of control, leading to catastrophic violence, particularly when stoked by religious bias.

“We hope this conference will yield concrete results in combating this phenomenon, particularly amid the alarming rise in Islamophobic incidents, hate crimes, persecution, and systematic discrimination across many regions of the world,” the OIC Secretary-General concluded.

