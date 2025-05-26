Qatari official stresses necessity of deep educational efforts in fighting islamophobia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ Fighting Islamophobia demands deep-rooted educational initiatives, said Ibrahim Saleh Al-Naimi, Deputy Minister of Education of Qatar and Chair of the Doha International Center for Interfaith Dialogue (DICID), Trend reports.

Speaking at the international conference on "Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas" in Baku, Al-Naimi noted that Islamophobia is fueled by distorted translations of Islamic texts, biased media coverage, and extreme political rhetoric.

“It leads to misunderstanding, hatred, and violence — ranging from discrimination to terror attacks, such as in Christchurch, where 51 Muslims were killed,” he said.

He mentioned that public acts of trampling on the Quran, like the burning that took place in Sweden in June 2023, are a real can of worms.

“These actions escalate aggression and deepen divisions within societies,” Al-Naimi stressed.

The deputy minister underscored that addressing Islamophobia necessitates an intricate interplay of comprehensive religious and cultural pedagogy, accountable media practices, robust legal infrastructures, and initiatives anchored in human rights principles.

“Commemorating the International Day to Combat Islamophobia is an important step in this direction. We must stand united — Muslims, Christians, and people of all faiths — as one front,” he concluded.

