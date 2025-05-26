Malaysian King sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ The King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency, your esteemed family, and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the auspicious occasion of the 107th Anniversary of your Independence.

This significant milestone not only commemorates the founding of the Republic but also honors the nation's rich heritage and remarkable progress. Under Your Excellency's wise and visionary leadership, I am confident that the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue on its path toward peace, prosperity, and sustained development.

May the long-standing friendship and growing ties between Malaysia and the Republic of Azerbaijan continue to flourish and strengthen, bringing mutual benefit to our two nations and peoples," the letter reads.

