I attach great importance to advancing China-Azerbaijan relations - President Xi Jingping

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. I attach great importance to advancing China-Azerbaijan relations, said President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping in a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Last month, you paid a successful state visit to China, during which we jointly announced the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Azerbaijan. This important milestone has opened up new prospects and set new goals for the future development of our bilateral relations.

I attach great importance to advancing China-Azerbaijan relations and stand ready to work with you to strengthen our multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation, elevate our bilateral ties to new heights, and contribute to the development of both our countries for the benefit of our peoples," the letter reads.