Azerbaijan’s Central Electoral Commission rolls out latest voter stats

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ There are currently 6,302,093 registered voters in Azerbaijan, said Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC), Trend reports.

Speaking at a CEC meeting on Monday, Panahov stated that out of the total number, 2,997,700 voters are men, making up 47.57 percent, while 3,304,393 are women, accounting for 52.43 percent.

"The oldest registered female voter was born in 1890, and the oldest male voter in 1920. The number of voters who are former internally displaced persons is 398,899," he said.