Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan’s Central Electoral Commission rolls out latest voter stats

Politics Materials 26 May 2025 17:29 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ There are currently 6,302,093 registered voters in Azerbaijan, said Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC), Trend reports.

Speaking at a CEC meeting on Monday, Panahov stated that out of the total number, 2,997,700 voters are men, making up 47.57 percent, while 3,304,393 are women, accounting for 52.43 percent.

"The oldest registered female voter was born in 1890, and the oldest male voter in 1920. The number of voters who are former internally displaced persons is 398,899," he said.

Panahov also noted that under the Electoral Code, precinct election commissions are required to complete the verification of voter lists and submit them to district commissions by February 5. Preliminary district-level lists must then be submitted to the CEC no later than April 5, after which a unified national list will be compiled. Finalized voter lists are to be confirmed by precinct commissions no later than May 30 of each year.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more