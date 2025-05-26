Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Combating islamophobia demands investments - Editor-in-Chief of La Gazette du Caucase (Exclusive)

Politics Materials 26 May 2025 19:50 (UTC +04:00)
Alyona Pavlenko
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ Combating Islamophobia demands investments, said Jean-Michel Brun, founder and editor-in-chief of the French news portal Musulmans en France, editor-in-chief of La Gazette du Caucase, told Trend on the sidelines of an international conference on "Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas" in Baku.

“France is at the forefront in terms of Islamophobia. It is considered one of the most Islamophobic and racist countries in the world, and, of course, the media spreads this Islamophobic bias,” said Brun.

According to him, most mainstream media outlets are owned by far-right billionaires who promote their own vision of Islam and wage a battle against it.

“To counter this, it's necessary to create counter-information. Investments are needed to launch newspapers, write books, produce documentaries, and build schools,” Brun emphasized.

He noted that today it's especially important to move from words to action and focus on practical solutions.

“Forums like this are certainly important because Islamophobia is being discussed here,” Brun added.

