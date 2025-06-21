Visit of foreign diplomats in Azerbaijan to its East Zangezur and Karabakh starts at Lachin airport and wraps up at Aghdam railway station (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Title changed

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, June 21.​ The visit of members of the diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan to the country's East Zangezur and Karabakh regions began at Lachin airport and ended at Aghdam railway station, Trend's local correspondent reports.

The visit participants familiarized themselves with the ongoing reconstruction and development efforts in Aghdam.

Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, provided detailed information about the construction and reconstruction activities underway in Aghdam city.

Then the delegation got acquainted with the Aghdam Mugham Center. It was noted that The foundation of the center was laid in May 2023 by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and the center was inaugurated on May 10, 2025.

The center features a café, a cinema hall, a library, two dance studios, a 474-seat concert hall, 15 classrooms, an exhibition hall, a conference room, and an open-air amphitheater with 615 seats.

The center will play a pivotal role in reviving the rich cultural heritage of the Karabakh region, especially the ancient art of mugham that once flourished here. It aims to promote its teaching and inspire a passion for this musical tradition among the younger generation.

The diplomats then visited the Imarat Complex, which includes the palace of Panahali Khan, the founder of the Karabakh Khanate. Like many other historical, cultural, and religious sites in the formerly occupied territories, the complex suffered extensive vandalism under Armenian occupation. The gravestones of Panahali Khan, Ibrahim Khalil Khan, his son and the last ruler of Karabakh Mehdi Gulu Khan, and Mehdi Gulu Khan’s daughter, the distinguished poet and artist Khurshidbanu Natavan, are located here. Following the occupation, the cemetery was desecrated, with the gravestone of Ibrahim Khalil Khan and the memorial to Khurshidbanu Natavan destroyed.

Following liberation, restoration and archaeological excavations were carried out at the Imarat Complex. Today, it has become a prominent cultural and tourist center, not only in Karabakh but across Azerbaijan. The complex includes ceremonial buildings, mausoleums, a historical cemetery, a horse-riding complex for showcasing Karabakh horses, and a visitor center.

The diplomats then toured the Aghdam Industrial Park, which provides a favorable investment environment for businesses, including state-funded infrastructure support. A total of 28 enterprises have been registered as residents and 4 as non-residents, with a total investment exceeding 260 million AZN.

They visited the Wallpaper Production Plant of Mister Decor LLC – the first factory in the South Caucasus specializing in wallpaper production, with 8 million AZN in investment and a capacity of 2.1 million rolls per year.

They also visited the Electric Distribution Equipment, Sockets, and Concrete Substation Plant owned by Eel Electric LLC.

The diplomatic corps representatives wrapped up their two-day visit, which began on June 20 at Lachin International Airport and continued through East Zangezur and Karabakh, concluding at the Aghdam Railway Station.

The delegation was provided information that Aghdam Railway and Bus Terminal Complex, inaugurated by President Ilham Aliyev on May 10, 2025, is designed to handle 800–1,000 railway passengers and 1,300–1,500 bus passengers daily.

The complex plays a vital role in enhancing regional transportation access, promoting the socio-economic revival of Aghdam, facilitating inter-regional connectivity, and easing travel for returning residents.

The diplomats arrived at the Agdam Railway and Bus Station Complex and departed from there by high-speed train to Baku.

