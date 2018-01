Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

A magnitude 3 earthquake occurred at about 19:00 (GMT +4) in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, Gurban Yetirmishli, director of the Republican Seismic Survey Center (RSSC) of Azerbaijan’s National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), told Trend.

The tremors were felt in Sumgait city, he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news