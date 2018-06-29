Winners of men's and women's gymnastics championships awarded in Baku (PHOTO)

29 June 2018 18:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

A ceremony to award the winners of Men's and Women's Artistic Gymnastics Azerbaijan and Baku Championships was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku June 29.

The competitions among men, who performed in the age groups of seniors, juniors, pre-juniors, children, as well as among women, who competed in the age categories of seniors, have ended.

Shamkhal Ahmadov won the competition among men in the age group of children, Riyad Safarov ranked second, while Farhad Shepelev ranked third.

Ramin Damirov won the gold medal in the age group of pre-juniors, Anar Hasanov grabbed the silver medal, while Aydin Alizade - the bronze medal.

Among the juniors Samad Mammadli gained victory over Mansum Safarov, who was the only rival in this age group.

Dariy Morozov gained victory over Murad Agharzayev in the competition among adults.

Samira Gahramanova gained a victory over Valeria Shulyayeva in the competition among women in the age group of adults.

The Azerbaijan and Baku Championships Among Age Categories in Men's and Women's Artistic Gymnastics kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku June 29.

More than 100 gymnasts representing Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports Club, Neftchi Sports Club, Zira Culture Center, Republican Olympic Sport Lyceum and Sumgait city are participating in two-day competitions.

