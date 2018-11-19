Coach: Azerbaijani athletes did their best at Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup

19 November 2018 18:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnasts Seymur Jafarov and Murad Akbarov, who grabbed silver at the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, did their best, head coach of the Azerbaijani national acrobatic gymnastics team Irada Gurbanova told Trend.

Gurbanova is pleased with Azerbaijani gymnasts’ performance.

"Our gymnasts are well trained,” she added. “The European Championships in Acrobatic Gymnastics is planned to be held in Israel in 2019. We will compete for medals there."

The FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup was for the first time held in Baku.

Teams of Belarus, Israel, Kazakhstan, India, Russia and Ukraine participated in the competitions.

At this World Cup, Azerbaijan was represented by the bronze medalists of the last European Championships, Mixed Pairs - Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi - Ruhidil Gurbanli and Aghasif Rahimov - Nurjan Jabbarli. Silver medalists of the World Age Group Competitions (2016), Seymur Jafarov and Murad Akparov, competed for the best places in Men's Pair.

During the two-day event, gymnasts born in 2003 and older competed within Men’s Pairs, Women’s Pairs, Mixed Pairs, Women's Groups and Men's Groups.

