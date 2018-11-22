Azerbaijan deports Iranians who tried to cross borders with fake passports

22 November 2018 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s State Border Service has prevented an attempt by four Iranian citizens to cross the borders using fake Italian passports, the Service said in a message.

Italian passports, submitted at the border control by four Iranian citizens who arrived Nov. 21 on the Tehran-Baku flight, caused suspicion, and as a result of a thorough check, it was established that they were fake.

During the investigation, Iranian passports of these individuals were found, and it was established that on Nov. 17 they flew from Tehran to Istanbul and returned a day later. Apparently, they flew to Istanbul to get Italian passports.

The detainees were deported from Azerbaijan to Iran.

