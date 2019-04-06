Azerbaijan's 10 millionth citizen born in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

Trend:

The 10 millionth citizen of Azerbaijan was born today in Baku, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health.

The 10 millionth citizen of the country was born on April 6 at 03:30 AM (GMT +4) in Baku.

The weight of the girl, born in the family of Azerbaijani citizens Rauf Hasanov and Nigar Ojagova, is 3.6 kilograms, and her height is 52 centimeters. The child is completely healthy and is under the supervision of medical professionals.