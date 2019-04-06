Azerbaijan's 10 millionth citizen born in Baku

6 April 2019 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

Trend:

The 10 millionth citizen of Azerbaijan was born today in Baku, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health.

The 10 millionth citizen of the country was born on April 6 at 03:30 AM (GMT +4) in Baku.

The weight of the girl, born in the family of Azerbaijani citizens Rauf Hasanov and Nigar Ojagova, is 3.6 kilograms, and her height is 52 centimeters. The child is completely healthy and is under the supervision of medical professionals.

Related news
Analyst: Upcoming meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs has a serious goal
Commentary 12:45
Volume of problem loans in Azerbaijan drops
Economy 12:39
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva congratulate Azerbaijani people on birth of 10 millionth citizen
Politics 12:10
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 11:53
TOP 10 insurance companies of Azerbaijan in terms of fees
Finance 11:37
Life insurance payments down in Azerbaijan
Finance 11:35
Latest
Turkmenistan paving highway to Kazakh border
Economy 13:15
Tourism Development Agency makes tourist maps for cities and districts of Tajikistan
Central Asia 13:08
Ashgabat to hold int’l trade fair
Turkmenistan 13:01
Kazakhstan may purchase tractors from Indian companies
Economy 13:00
Hopes for US-China trade deal positively affect commodity prices
Oil&Gas 12:59
Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed decree on marking 10th anniversary of April Revolution
Central Asia 12:58
Analyst: Upcoming meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs has a serious goal
Commentary 12:45
Volume of problem loans in Azerbaijan drops
Economy 12:39
Turkmen ministry announces tender for creation of production plant
Tenders 12:15