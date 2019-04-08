Farid Gayibov: I believe that European Gymnastics, with its traditionally old history, has a great future

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

Trend:

“I believe that European Gymnastics, with its traditionally old history, has a great future,” Trend reports citing President of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) Dr. Farid Gayibov.

“One more important month in gymnastics is behind us. The UEG President’s Board sat down in Lausanne in March to discuss the preparation process for the major UEG events and the Congress to be held in Sofia (BUL, November 15 & 16). The consistent introduction and adaptation of the FIG Rules and Regulations’ changes in the UEG principal documents were in the spotlight. The proposals will widely be discussed and summarised at the next Meeting of the UEG Executive Committee to take place in Minsk (BLR) on June 28 & 29,” he said.

Gayibov pointed out that this year is remarkable for the Italian Gymnastics Federations (FGI) which celebrates its 150th Anniversary.

“I was happy to be a part of this great event organised in Venice (ITA) – the place where all this started 150 years ago,” he added.

The UEG president noted that the FGI can boast of its athletes’ achievements: European, World and Olympic Champions in several gymnastics disciplines.

“Besides, it distinguished itself as one of the best organisers of competitions of all levels. The Federation prepared outstanding sports figures who played an important role in the development of gymnastics worldwide. There is a number of famous names but I would like to emphasise one of them – Mr. Bruno Grandi, who led gymnastics for 20 years and distinguished himself with his strong organisational skills, commitment and love for the sport. I would like to congratulate the FGI with at its head President Mr. Gherardo Tecchi on this great occasion. I was really impressed with the organisational level of the celebratory events and the Gala,” he said.

“I had another chance to watch the competitions of the FIG World Cup in Artistic Gymnastics in my hometown, Baku (AZE) on March 14-17. I was able to see the performance level of athletes prior to the European Championships in this discipline. There was a great number of participants like at 2019’s all other World Cup series qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. This is the first year we are experiencing qualifying competitions of this kind and we already can see that they are quite successful. In April, the World Cup series will be concluded and the series of World Challenge Cups will follow in May. I believe that FIG Committees and Commissions will conduct some analysis to compare this year’s competitions with the events of previous ones. This is also a good opportunity for us to consider how specific factors have an impact on the level and success of the competitions while thinking of implementation of new projects. We should encourage new introductions for the further popularisation and systematic development of gymnastics in future.

“Ahead, we have the first European Championships to commence in Artistic Gymnastics in Szczecin (POL). It promises to be very interesting and it will conclude the qualification for the 2nd European Games in Minsk (BLR).

“Continuing the tradition of meeting with the representatives of the UEG affiliated Federations established last year, we will have our next meeting within the framework of this Championships. I am also planning to meet with the gymnasts and coaches there. I urge you to be active and come to us with your questions, problems, ideas. Meetings of this kind will help us to overcome difficulties together, to consider the changes we can bring to gymnastics together.

“I believe that European Gymnastics, with its traditionally old history, has a great future. Therefore, I invite you to enter this future with all the best we had in the past!” UEG president concluded.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news