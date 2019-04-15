Azerbaijani gymnasts perform at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Bulgaria

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

Trend:

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup was held in Sofia, Bulgaria, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation on April 15.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Yelizaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina first performed with the program among senior gymnasts.

The gymnasts performed with each of the four apparatus. In the all-around competitions, Sorokina scored 59.150 points ranking 45th while Luzan - 56.100 points ranking 51st.

