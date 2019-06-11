Construction of Children's Rehabilitation Center to begin in Azerbaijan’s Gabala

11 June 2019 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

The construction of the Children's Rehabilitation Center is planned to begin in Azerbaijan’s Gabala District during the second half of this year, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

Children with disabilities living in this region will be provided with inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services in this medical institution.

Important steps are being taken to improve the rehabilitation infrastructure for people with disabilities on the instructions of the head of state.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan implements project to support development of female entrepreneurship
Economy 13:23
Azerbaijani minister: transport sector to continue rapid growth (PHOTO)
Business 11:07
Turnover on payment cards in Azerbaijan continues to grow
Economy 11:05
Industrial production grows in Baku
Economy 11:01
Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia to hold trilateral meeting
Politics 10:47
Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan approves number of documents
Business 10:31
Latest
Planemakers race for wide-body orders in Asia showdown
Other News 13:28
Terror attack prevented in eastern Turkey
Turkey 13:25
Azerbaijan implements project to support development of female entrepreneurship
Economy 13:23
Three missing after blast on oil tanker in Russia's Makhachkala
Other News 13:06
Azerbaijan Airlines to operate flights from Baku to Delhi
Tourism 13:03
Kazakh Defense Ministry to purchase medicine via tender
Tenders 12:58
Azerbaijan to take part in International Energy Charter Forum in Albania
Oil&Gas 12:48
Volume of air cargo transportation down in Turkey
Turkey 12:31
Uzbek-Korean JV to purchase spare parts for PSV via tender
Tenders 12:26