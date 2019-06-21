UNEC is beginning dual diploma program with Lincoln University of the United States

21 June 2019 09:56 (UTC+04:00)

Students will be able to earn a Master's diploma in “General MBA” and “International Business” by double diploma program with the US Lincoln University (LU), Trend reports with reference to the university.

Students will spend the autumn, spring and summer terms of the first year of study in LU in the United States. Receiving seven basic and two elective subjects at Lincoln University, they will be trained on 4 + 4 + 1 or 4 + 3 + 2 way, based on appropriate conditions. While continuing their education at Lincoln University, students will choose the subject of their research project and scientific supervisors (one from Lincoln University and the other from UNEC). It will be a joint research project. Students will take the rest of the subjects at UNEC to complete their third and fourth terms. Students will complete a joint research project and defend it at UNEC. Students who successfully complete the program will obtain a diploma of the University of Lincoln along with the UNEC diploma. Education is in English. During the study in America, masters will have the right to work.

