Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8
By Samir Ali - Trend:
Grain harvesting continues in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Agriculture.
This year, 1,009,139.8 hectares of grain were sown in Azerbaijan, 677,793 hectares of which were allotted for wheat and 331,346.8 hectares for barley, according to the report.
As of July 5, in general, grain was harvested on an area of 853,866.7 hectares (barley was harvested on 327,339 hectares and wheat on 526,527.7 hectares). In total, 2,715,634.2 tons of grain have been harvested in Azerbaijan, with an average yield of 31.8 centners per hectare.
Grain harvesting was completed in the Agdam, Barda, Imishli, Masalli, Saatli, Sabirabad, Salyan, Yevlakh, Zardab, Goychay, Neftchala and Agjabadi districts. Grain harvesting is nearing completion in the Agdash, Kurdamir, Terter and Fizuli districts.
So, barley harvest was collected on 10,479 hectares from 12,195 hectares sown on the territory of the Shamakhi district, while wheat harvest was collected on 21,539 hectares from 29,630 hectares sown. The barley yield was 17 centners per hectare, and wheat yield - 20 centners per hectare.
In the Jalilabad district, barley harvest has been already collected on 4,460 hectares from 4,509 hectares sown, while wheat harvest was collected on 47,742 hectares from 54,908 hectares sown. The barley yield and wheat yield is 35.2 and 37.1 centners per hectare, respectively.
High results in grain harvesting were also achieved in Agdash, Beylagan and Terter districts:
|
District
|
Wheat
|
Barley
|
Sown, hectares
|
Harvested, hectares
|
Yield
|
Sown, hectares
|
Harvested, hectares
|
Yield
|
Absheron
|
307
|
220
|
19
|
761
|
730
|
12.5
|
Aghdam
|
12,228
|
12,228
|
39
|
2,215
|
2,215
|
35.5
|
Agdash
|
4,272.9
|
4,262
|
25.1
|
11,630
|
11,630
|
24.1
|
Agjabadi
|
22,503
|
22,503
|
37.1
|
6,672
|
6,672
|
32.7
|
Agsu
|
20,038.5
|
17,630
|
32.6
|
16,036
|
15,780
|
31,0
|
Balaken
|
1,215
|
1,157
|
28
|
458
|
458
|
28.7
|
Beylagan
|
11,148
|
10,666
|
35.2
|
1,765
|
1,765
|
29.2
|
Barda
|
9,041
|
9,041
|
44.3
|
2,601
|
2,601
|
38.9
|
Bilasuvar
|
13,713
|
13,557
|
32
|
16,456
|
16,456
|
30.5
|
Jabrayil
|
2,430
|
2,430
|
35
|
550
|
550
|
30.5
|
Jalilabad
|
54,907.5
|
47,742
|
37.1
|
4,509.1
|
4,460
|
35.2
|
Fizuli
|
28,621
|
27,859
|
31.6
|
8,505
|
8,505
|
29
|
Goranboy
|
8,235
|
8,210
|
31
|
13,750
|
13,750
|
29
|
Goychay
|
8,740
|
8,740
|
30
|
6,851
|
6,851
|
30.5
|
Hajigabul
|
25,925
|
20,676
|
19
|
11,008
|
9,967
|
30.9
|
Imishli
|
12,715.5
|
12,716
|
38.7
|
6,322
|
6,322
|
34.2
|
Ismayilli
|
23,200
|
15,073
|
37.4
|
6,173
|
6,027
|
31.7
|
Kurdamir
|
18120
|
18055
|
34.5
|
29,926
|
29,926
|
33.3
|
Gakh
|
10,934
|
10,404
|
30.6
|
2,881
|
2,881
|
26.2
|
Gazakh
|
8,305
|
7,400
|
36.8
|
4,250
|
4,218
|
24.7
|
Gabala
|
15,790
|
13,600
|
33
|
4,400
|
4,200
|
32
|
Masalli
|
7,496
|
7,496
|
23.1
|
2,786
|
2,786
|
21.4
|
Neftchala
|
7,792.2
|
7,792
|
33.2
|
31,404
|
31,404
|
26.8
|
Oghuz
|
11,969
|
11,000
|
31
|
4,118
|
4,100
|
30.8
|
Saatli
|
19,044
|
19,044
|
42.9
|
5,822
|
5,822
|
36.2
|
Sabirabad
|
15,536
|
15,536
|
41.1
|
9,600
|
9,600
|
37.7
|
Salyan
|
6,817
|
6,817
|
41.8
|
9,917
|
9,917
|
36.2
|
Samukh
|
5,941
|
5,941
|
32.6
|
3,681.5
|
3,676
|
35.3
|
Siyazan
|
3,788
|
2,539
|
31.5
|
2,516
|
2,494
|
27.5
|
Shamakhi
|
29,630
|
21,539
|
20
|
12,195
|
10,479
|
17
|
Sheki
|
45,961.8
|
36,100
|
34.3
|
21,626.3
|
21,580
|
34.3
|
Terter
|
7,087.9
|
7,002.7
|
41.7
|
3,815
|
3,815
|
33.7
|
Tovuz
|
13,740
|
12,190
|
33.3
|
1,724
|
1,724
|
26.4
|
Ujar
|
7,390
|
7,378
|
29.6
|
7,716
|
7,716
|
26.7
|
Yevlakh
|
6,631
|
6,631
|
34.6
|
5,083
|
5,083
|
28.5
|
Zardab
|
12,986
|
12,986
|
34.3
|
5,730
|
5,730
|
30.6
Barley harvesting in other Azerbaijani districts is also taking place according to schedule.
