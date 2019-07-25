Azerbaijani judoka Vugar Talibov reaches EYOF Baku 2019 finals

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

Azerbaijani judoka Vugar Talibov (73 kg) has reached the finals as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports on July 25.

Talibov scored a landslide victory in the semifinals over Turkish athlete Musa Simsek. In the fight for golden medal, Talibov will face winner of a pair of Luigi Centracchio (Italy) - Rodrigo Pires (Portugal).

Azerbaijan’s Aytaj Gardashkhanli in the semifinals lost to Russia’s Xenia Galitskaya.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

